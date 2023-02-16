Hull-Sanford Elementary School will hold the 14th annual Idita’run’ 5K and Mile Fun Run Saturday, March 25.
The 5K road race will be at 9 a.m. and the fun run will follow at 10 a.m. Registration is at 8 a.m. The route, a scenic course through adjacent subdivisions on paved roads, begins and at Joy Baptist Church in Hull.
Pre-registration will be held until Wednesday, March 1. Registration is $10 for Hull-Sanford students and faculty only and $15 for all other children and adults. Race-day registration is $20 for everyone.
T-shirts will be guaranteed for pre-registrants only. If mailed, it must be postmarked by March 1. Race registration and T-shirt sponsorship forms are available at the school and on the school website or email kstrickland@madison.k12.ga.us T-Shirt sponsorships are due Feb. 24.
