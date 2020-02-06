Ila Elementary School will hold its annual “Dancing Through the Decades” from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, March 6.
There will be dancing, pizza, a raffle and cake walk. The entrance to dance for all attendees is $3. All students must be accompanied by an adult.
“Pizza slices, sweet treats, and drinks will also be available to purchase,” said organizers. “In addition, there will be a cakewalk, face painting, and other items for sale, including $1 raffle tickets for some great prizes that will be available throughout the evening. Be sure and join us for an evening of fun with your family and friends. Parents are encouraged to dress up and dance the night away with their kids. Appropriate dress required.”
All proceeds will go toward instructional materials, technology and other areas that support the students and school.
“We greatly appreciate our community supporters for their donations to our raffle,” said organizers.
