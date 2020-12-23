Adam Jackson, Danielsville, made the fall 2020 Dean's List at Georgia Southwestern State University and was among 632 students recognized for scholastic achievement. To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher and take a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Latest Madison News
- State Bar of Georgia names MCHS alum Sarah Bartleson Coole as Chief Operating Officer
- Local students recognized at UNG
- Azevedo talks to Rotary Club about projects
- Jackson makes Dean’s List at Georgia Southwestern
- Rice graduates from Georgia Southwestern, makes President’s List
- Piedmont College recognizes local students
- CASA seeking child advocates for January training
- Madison Co. continues to have high COVID-19 case rate
Most Popular
Articles
- Royston man arrested after high-speed chase, attempt to hide on school grounds
- RICHARDS: Praying for the walls to crack
- Two MCHS wrestlers place in Banks
- 800…and counting: Rotary Club reaches another milestone in signature program
- COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Madison County
- 36th-annual Christmas Luminaries, Live Nativity set for December 19
- Three vehicles stolen, numerous entering auto reports
- LETTER: No more chaos; no more lies; no more disinformation; no more extremism
- MITCHAM: Language is always changing, isn’t it?
- Industrial authority to meet Dec. 22
Images
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.