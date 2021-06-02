Adam Jackson of Danielsville was named to the Dean’s List at Georgia Southwestern State University for the spring 2021 semester. To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher and take a minimum of 12 credit hours.
