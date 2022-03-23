The Madison County High School JROTC drill competition team has far exceeded first-year expectations, according to First Sergeant Francisco Ramey.
The MCHS JROTC instructor said the team is “a special group of cadets that have inspired and continue to motivate us as JROTC instructors.”
Madison County opened its JROTC program at the beginning of this school year, and Ramey said he told fellow instructor, Col. Robert Stuart, that “if we are able to capture the attention of some committed cadets and gain continued support from our administration, we will have a team ready to compete at a high level.”
“Not only did they meet that expectation, they surpassed our expectations,” said Ramey. “Our cadets rose to the occasion and qualified to compete at the Georgia State Drill Competition in two categories in Griffin.”
It’s been a busy 2022 for the cadets. The team opened competitions in January with its first-ever drill meet in South Carolina. That same month, the team presented the Colors during the opening ceremony for the Georgia Association of Educational Leaders Winter Conference for Governor Brian Kemp in Athens. In February, the all-female team won its first meet, taking the top spot out of seven competitors. The all-female squad qualified for the state drill meet competition in March. On March 5, the all-female guard presented the colors at the home opener for the University of Georgia baseball team. The all-female team then placed third out of 12 teams at the Southeast Low Country Drill Meet in Savannah.
Cadet Carmen Denova said the JROTC experience has been great.
"At the beginning of the year we all had a goal in mind, which was making it to the ‘state drill meet,’” said Denova. “Being a first year school and accomplishing what we have so far is amazing! Being part of the drill team is like being part of an actual family. It's so surreal knowing we are about to compete against the best drill team's in the state. We are proud of creating “Her-Story” Hoah!
JROTC also plans to take its cadets to Daytona Beach, Florida April 14-17 for the national high school drill team championships.
“This will be in an observatory capacity in preparation to compete in 2023,” said Ramey. “Therefore, what I’m requesting from you is a donation, of any sort that would allow our cadets to continue their journey to greatness and gain some additional experience during this endeavor.”
The fundraising goal is $3,500, which will cover all costs for lodging, meals and transportation expenses.
Those interested in donating can contact First Sergeant Ramey at framey@madison.k12.ga.us or 706- 795-2197 ext. 3014.
“We must keep their goals of greatness alive,” he said.
