The Northern Judicial Circuit Juvenile Court announces that it is continuing the tradition of its judge, Hon. Warren C. Caswell, in sponsoring a Law Day essay contest for local area students. This year is the 16th consecutive year of the contest. This year’s topic centers on the 2021 Law Day theme: Advancing the Rule of Law. This year, the question asks students to consider the dynamic between the rights of citizens and the power of government. Specifically, students are asked: In an emergency, should the government be allowed to suspend rights guaranteed by the Constitution?
In 2021 America, and the world, saw restrictions to civil liberties that seem unprecedented to the modern mind; including restrictions on when you can leave your home, where you can go, or whether or not you can work. It also saw the restrictions of rights guaranteed by the Constitution. No jury trials have occurred in Georgia since March 2020. Grand juries did not meet in Georgia until October- suspending the right of indictment. The Supreme Court of Georgia ruled that the right to bail is partially suspended as a result of the pandemic.
While, during the last year, governments at both state and federal level have suspended rights of citizens to obtain a trial by jury, have their cases reviewed by a grand jury, the right to bail, and other rights. This is not the first time that rights guaranteed by the Constitution have been suspended. In 1861, President Abraham Lincoln unilaterally suspended the right of habeas corpus in Maryland. In 1917, the Congress deprived all males older than 14 of their citizenship rights in the United States if they had ties to the German Empire, suspending the Fourteenth Amendment. In 1942, President Roosevelt issued Executive Order 9066 suspending the rights of freedom of association and travel for Japanese Americans by requiring that they relocate to internment camps. Many other restrictions of civil liberties have occurred, or been proposed, during times of perceived crisis in the United States. Always present however, is the question of not only whether the government should restrict those rights; but also does (or should) it have the power under the Constitution?
A complete answer will provide reasons why the essayist’s chosen position aligns with the principles of the Constitution. First prize is a $350 cash scholarship. All high school aged students residing in Elbert, Franklin, Hart, Madison and Oglethorpe Counties are eligible as well as any similarly aged student currently in the care of the Northern Circuit Juvenile Court, regardless of where they are placed. Entries must be postmarked by April 15, 2021 and winners will be announced on Law Day, May 1. Full details, contest rules, and background information are available on the Internet at www.warrencaswelllaw.com
Law Day was first proclaimed by President Eisenhower in 1958 and is a day of national dedication to the principle of government under law. Each year the American Bar Association, and a multitude of state and local bar associations, hold events and celebrations honoring law day to educate the public about the role of law in American society.
The annual Law Day Essay Contest is designed to encourage young people to think about the role of law in society and how law affects their everyday lives, even at a young age. Local Juvenile Court Judge Warren Caswell has sponsored the contest each year since opening his practice in Madison County. According to Judge Caswell “Critical thinking and the ability to advocate a controversial position in writing are paramount for success in today’s world; this contest will provide students an opportunity to practice these crucial skills while reflecting how our laws meet, or fall short, of their own expectations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.