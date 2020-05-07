The Juvenile Courts of the Northern Judicial Circuit announce that Caitlin Parker has won the 15th-annual Law Day Essay Contest.
Parker is an 11th grader and a Madison County resident in Colbert. Her winning entry nets a $350 cash scholarship.
This is the 15th year of the Law Day Essay Contest, which is open to students residing in the Northern Judicial Circuit (Elbert, Franklin, Hart, Madison, and Oglethorpe Counties. This year, in honor of the 19th Amendment, students were asked what Constitutional changes would they make to voting if given the opportunity?
Parker’s winning essay advocates for making voting mandatory for all citizens and making ballots available online. In support of her position Miss Parker cites the benefits of reduced political strife among the people, an increase political discourse and involvement by the electorate, and easier access to the ballot box through widespread use of online voting. Her full essay, as well as those by previous winners, can be read at warrencaswelllaw.com.
Here is Parker’s essay:
Task or Requirement
By Caitlin Parker
In the United States, citizens have been given the opportunity to carry out many types of freedoms in our life. Voting in presidential, government, or local elections is one of the freedoms that our country graciously gives us. Many citizens use their right to vote in every election that they have the opportunity to vote in. Others choose not to put their opinion into these elections. Either way, they get their freedom to choose whether they would like to participate or not. Some times, few people actually take the time to put their vote into a ballot, which may affect the election in the long run. Placing a requirement to vote on U.S. citizens may aid the fairness of these elections. The requirement to vote may affect citizens who cannot physically leave their location to get to a polling place. An online ballot could be created to prevent this circumstance from happening. In the process of voting, "every vote matters," and the encouragement to vote needs to be turned into a requirement to vote and an online ballot must be created to be able to hear eve1y citizen's ability to use their freedom of speech.
The right to vote is an opportunity, not a task. But many people take for granted this opportunity that they are given and choose not to vote. It may seem like not every person's vote is important, but it actually is. This freedom that we are given needs to be used. Therefore, the requirement to vote should become a pushed addition to the Constitution. Making voting a requirement for United States citizens would assure the government that elections are a fair vote because everyone got to put in their opinion. Many times, one political party gets mad when their representative does not win. A cause that may have affected the election is the fact that one political patty had more people who chose to vote than the other patty. The establishment of required voting would also settle indecisive thoughts on whether one person wants to vote or not. They would have no choice, but to vote. Voting can increase decision-making skills. By voting, one has to choose among certain candidates. By choosing one of these, the voter has to think about the positive and negative characteristics or possibilities among these candidates. Therefore, the requirement of voting not only benefits the fairness of elections, but also one's character by developing decision-making skills that are needed for everyday life.
With the requirement of voting, some citizens are not physically capable of leaving their current location to attend a polling place. With the advancement of technology the United States provides today, a virtual or online ballot is possible to create (Parks). These virtual ballots would provide elders, hospitalized, or stationed citizens an opportunity to cast their vote. Many times, these specific people do not get the chance to vote because they cannot drive, cannot leave their bedroom, or they cannot leave their community because of reasons and situations they cannot control. Not only would this virtual ballot affect these specific citizens, but it would provide a chance for progressive changes to our country. Our country is always looking for ways to better itself by creating new jobs, making new buildings, keeping children in education, and many other beneficial actions or things. What better way to progress the United States by providing a new way to vote to give more opportunity to its citizens? The wise creators of these ballots can figure out a way to keep these online votes from being cheated on or any other troubles. A solution to these troubles may be that citizens have to be video recorded if they choose to participate in voting virtually. Virtual ballots would provide great care for those who cannot vote at a polling place and would also provide advancement for the United States.
Overall, an addition would be changing the choice of voting to a requirement for all United States citizens in order to please all political parties in fairness and receive every citizen's opinion. To receive every citizen's opinion, a virtual ballot must be created to give to people who cannot physically go out and vote. They get the opportunity to vote at their home online. The Constitution and its amendments have created many laws for our country's benefit, but the addition of these two things would gain even more benefits.
Caitlin Parker is an 11th grader and a Madison County resident in Colbert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.