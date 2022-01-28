The Madison County School System will soon hold registration for Pre-K and kindergarten students.
Kindergarten registration will be held Monday, Feb. 28 and Tuesday, March 1 by appointment only. Meanwhile, Pre-K registration will be held Wednesday, March 9 and Thursday, March 10, also by appointment only.
KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION
Each of the five elementary schools in the district is home to a kindergarten program. Parents are asked to register their child at the school in the district where their home is located. Parents can call the school starting Monday, Feb. 15 to schedule a registration appointment for their child. Your child must accompany you to the kindergarten screening/registration. For additional information, contact the school:Colbert Elementary, 706-788-2341; Comer Elementary, 706-783-2797; Danielsville Elementary, 706-795-2181; Hull-Sanford Elementary, 706-353-7888; Ila Elementary, 706-789-3445.
The following documents are needed to register for kindergarten:
•Copy of child’s birth certificate
•Copy of child’s Social Security card
•Proof of residency in Madison County in the enrolling parent/guardian's name (mortgage or lease agreement, current power bill, water bill, landline phone bill - should show the service address as the address of residency)
•Copy of picture identification (ID) of parent/guardian (such as a driver's license)
•Copy of custody papers if the parent/guardian is not the custodial parent listed on the birth certificate
•Screening Form 3300 and Immunization Form 3231, NOTE: This form must indicate at the top that it for “school.”
“The safety of students, parents, and staff is our highest priority,” said organizers. They ask that those registering review and follow the guidelines when attending registration: registration is by appointment only; limit attendance to one adult; do not attend registration if you are feeling ill. If you are unable to keep your appointment, call the school for additional assistance.
PRE-K REGISTRATION
Pre-K registration will be held Wednesday, March 9 and Thursday, March 10 by appointment only at the Madison County Board of Education office at 800 Madison Street, Danielsville. Call 706-795-5611 to make an appointment.
Georgia’s Pre-K program is a lottery-funded educational program designed to help prepare children for kindergarten.
The Early Learning Center has seven lottery-funded pre-k classrooms, with 22 students in each class.
Pre-k slots are awarded through a lottery drawing. Applications must be complete and meet documentation requirements to be entered into the drawing.
Children must be 4 years old before Sept. 1, 2022 to be eligible for the drawing.
Parents or legal guardians can register their child for the Pre-K program. Children are not required to attend.
The following documents are needed to register for Pre-K and to be entered in the drawing:
•Copy of child’s birth certificate
•Copy of child’s Social Security card
•Proof of residency in Madison County in the enrolling parent/guardian's name (mortgage or lease agreement, current power bill, water bill, landline phone bill - should show the service address as the address of residency)
•Copy of picture identification (ID) of parent/guardian (such as a driver's license)
•Copy of custody papers if the parent/guardian is not the custodial parent listed on the birth certificate
•Screening Form 3300 and Immunization Form 3231, NOTE: This form must indicate at the top that it for “school.”
