Madison County schools will soon hold kindergarten and Pre-K registration.
Kindergarten registration will be held Wednesday and Thursday, March 11-12, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at each of the five county elementary schools, while Pre-K registration will be the following week, Wednesday and Thursday, March 18-19, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Madison County Board of Education office at 800 Madison Street, Danielsville.
Parents with children entering kindergarten can call the school their child will attend beginning Feb. 24 to schedule a registration appointment for their child, who must attend the kindergarten screening and registration.
Numbers for the schools are as follows: Colbert, 706-788-2341; Comer, 706-783-2797; Danielsville, 706-795-2181; Hull-Sanford, 706-353-7888; and Ila, 706-789-3445.
No appointment is needed to register a child for Pre-K. Georgia’s Pre-K program is a lottery-funded educational program for 4 year olds designed to help prepare children for kindergarten. Each Madison County elementary school has a Pre-K classroom housed in the Early Learning Center in Danielsville. There are eight total classrooms — six lottery funded and two special needs classes. Pre-K slots are awarded through a lottery drawing, so all students registered during the registration period will be entered into the drawing.
Parents or legal guardians can register their child for the Pre-K program. Children are not required to attend.
Documents needed to register a children or children for kindergarten and Pre-K registration include child’s birth certificate, Social Security card, proof of residency in Madison County in the enrolling parent/guardian’s name (mortgage or lease agreement, current power bill, water bill, land line phone bill — should show the service address as the address of residency); picture identification of parent or guardian (such as a driver’s license); custody papers if the parent/guardian is not the custodial parent listed on the birth certificate; screening form 3300 and immunization form 3231. This form must indicate at the top that it is for “school.”
For more information about Pre-K registration, call Michelle Barrett at 706-795-5611. For more information about kindergarten registration, call Meghann Farmer at 706-795-2191 ext. 1432.
