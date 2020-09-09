Macie Kirby of Danielsville earned a degree from Georgia College in Milledgeville in August.
Latest Madison News
- MCHS alumni, staff spotlight: David Harrison, Carey Metts
- MITCHAM: The joy of photography
- DFCS to get new building
- Tymon Young urges others to ‘just push through it and keep going’
- Fair Association proclaims Sept. 22-26 as ‘Proud to be an American Week’
- Madison Co. students recognized at Kennesaw St.
- LETTER: Is anybody listening?
- Jackson EMC Foundation awards $42k to agencies serving area residents
Most Popular
Articles
- Long-time DNR Captain killed by motorist in Madison County
- Hamons faces vehicular homicide, other charges after fatal wreck
- RICHARDS: Journal office closing feels like the end of an era
- Madison Co. kicks off 2020 season, falls at Hab. Central, 26-7
- Madison County game canceled
- Resident offers to help find Internet solution for county
- MCHS 2020 opener set for Friday in Mt. Airy
- 77-year-old man charged with criminal trespass
- Eight students currently positive for COVID-19
- Colbert man charged with manufacturing pot
Images
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.