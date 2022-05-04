Heather Laflam of Danielsville and Katey Jones of Conyers are the first graduates from Georgia College’s nurse-midwifery master’s program — the only program of its kind in Georgia. This degree will help educate more nurse-midwives in Georgia, which nationally ranks 49th in maternal mortality.
