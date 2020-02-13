Blakelyn Larkin, an Early Childhood Care and Education student at Athens Technical College from Comer, has been named as the college’s winner of the Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL).
The announcement was made at a GOAL recognition ceremony Jan. 22 on the college’s Athens Campus. Larkin was chosen by a panel of local leaders.
GOAL, a statewide program of the Technical College System of Georgia, honors excellence in academics and leadership among the state’s technical college students. Local GOAL winners are selected at each of the state’s 22 technical colleges as well as one Board of Regents college with a technical education division.
The announcement of Larkin as the College’s GOAL winner was made by Andrea Daniel, President of Athens Technical College.
“Ms. Larkin is an exceptional student,” said Daniel. “She is a hard-of-hearing student so Ms. Larkin is passionate about teaching Deaf culture and sign language and she teaches those skills in a class at the college. I know Ms. Larkin will represent Athens Technical College well in the upcoming competition.”
Larkin will now proceed to regional judging. All college GOAL winners will receive an all-expense-paid trip to Atlanta for two days in April. Nine regional finalists, three finalists from each of the three regions that comprise the Technical College System of Georgia, will be announced in Atlanta. A panel of leaders from the business, industry and government sectors will interview them and choose one to be the 2020 state GOAL winner and the recipient of the GOAL medallion. The grand prize also includes a new car, courtesy of Kia Motors, the statewide corporate sponsor of the GOAL program.
“I knew Athens Technical College was for me because of the great professors that made me excited to start school,” said Larkin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.