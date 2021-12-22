Abigail Legg of Carlton was named to the Dean’s List at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College for the fall semester. To be named to the Dean’s Honor List, students must minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and carry at least 12 hours of academic work.
