The Madison County Board of Education recently recognized students who placed at the Gwinnett County Fair Livestock Judging Contest.
Teams included:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
The Madison County Board of Education recently recognized students who placed at the Gwinnett County Fair Livestock Judging Contest.
Teams included:
•Junior team, first place: Ava Willoughby, Morris Lee, Olivia Lee and Emily Wall:
•Junior team, second place: Maggie Moon, Mallory Lee and Everett Lee
•Junior team, third place: Grant Foster, Riley Moon, Brady Graham and Emma Cochran
•Senior team, second place: Ian Heath, Josh Black, Martina Alley and Anna Grace Whitlow
Individuals included:
•Maggie Moon, junior, high individual
•Mallory Lee, junior, secon high individual
•Emily Wall, junior, third high individual
•Morris Lee, junior, fourth high individual
•Riley Moon, junior, fifth high individual
•Olivia Lee, junior, sixth high individual
•Emma Cochran, junior, eighth high individual
•Ian Heath, senior seventh high individual
•Anna Grace Whitlow, senior, eighth high individual
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.