A $1,000 grant has been awarded to Olivia Braswell of Madison County High School.
Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) grants are designed to help FFA members create or expand projects, a requirement that all FFA members must complete. An SAE requires FFA members to create and operate an agriculture related business, work at an agriculture-related business or conduct an agricultural research experience.
Upon completion, FFA members must submit a comprehensive report regarding their career development experience. Braswell will use the grant to construct a barn for her business, Proverbs 31 Farmstead. Braswell sells milk for pets and orphaned animals and makes and sells dairy milk soap products.
This year 23 different sponsors made 29 different types of SAE Grants available. A full list of sponsors can be found on the National FFA Organization website on the SAE Grants webpage.
Her application was selected from among 5,968 applications nationwide.
