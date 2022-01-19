Local residents were named to the Dean’s List at Kennesaw State for earning at least a 3.5 grade point average for the fall 2021 semester:
•Johnathon Autry of Colbert
•Brianna Whatley of Winterville
•Kelijah Evans of Hull
•Bethany Fortson of Hull
•Logan Shaw of Hull
•Jakiah Sims of Colbert
•Joceline Zavala Diaz of Nicholson
•Kimberly Robinson of Nicholson
•Achille Djatsa of Hull
•Kadeisha Camp of Hull
•Baylee Cleveland of Danielsville
