A number of local students received degrees from the University of North Georgia earned degrees in the May 6-7 commencement ceremonies at Convocation Center on UNG's Dahlonega Campus.
Graduates included:
•Morgan Partin of Commerce, graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science in biology.
•William South of Royston graduated cum laude with a bachelor of business administration in finance.
•Summer Manders of Danielsville graduated with distinction with an associate of arts in English pathway.
•Hayleigh Smallwood of Hull graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science in psychology.
•Tornika Branch of Hull graduated with an associate of arts in general studies pathway.
•Chaz Bridges of Commerce, graduated with a bachelor of science in kinesiology with a health and fitness concentration.
•Melinda Burnette of Commerce graduated with a master of education in curriculum and instruction.
•Brittany Chatham of Hull graduated with an associate of science in psychology pathway.
•Lauden Ernst of Comer graduated with a bachelor of arts in history.
Caleb Green of Danielsville graduated with a bachelor of science in psychology.
•Brandon Highfill of Danielsville graduated with a bachelor of science in computer science.
•Carrie Hill of Colbert graduated with a bachelor of science in elementary and special education.
•Sarah Jacobs of Colbert graduated with a bachelor of arts in English with a writing and publication concentration.
•Paige Massey of Royston graduated with a bachelor of business administration in management.
•Courtney McElroy of Commerce graduated with a naster of education in early childhood education.
•Jordan Mcglamry of Commerce graduated with a bachelor of arts in English with a literature concentration.
•Grant Miller of Danielsville graduated with a bachelor of science in kinesiology with a health and fitness concentration and an associate of science in the kinesiology with an exercise science concentration pathway.
•Hardik Patel of Danielsville graduated with a bachelor of science in computer science.
•Mary Roberts of Commerce graduated with a bachelor of science in biology.
•Jacob Sartain of Hull graduated with a bachelor of science in computer science.
•Andrew Taylor of Carlton graduated with a bachelor of science in cybersecurity.
•Journey Gurley of Hull, graduated Summa Cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary and Special Education.
