The University of North Georgia awarded more than 1,600 degrees and certificates to graduates in the spring semester.
•Local students getting degrees included:
•Lindsey Ayers of Danielsville, Associate of Arts
•Lacey Beauchamp of Nicholson, Associate of Science
•Jamie Beauchamp of Nicholson, Bachelor of Science
•Randall Belcher of Commerce, Bachelor of Science
•Caitlyn Boyer of Commerce, Associate of Arts - With Distinction
•Briana Branch of Commerce, Bachelor of Arts
•Chelsea Brooks of Danielsville, Bachelor of Science - Cum Laude
•Bailey Brooks of Nicholson, Bachelor of Science
•Kidron Bullock of Colbert, Master of Public Administration
•Rendee Bumpus of Colbert, Associate of Science
•Ansley Couch of Athens, Associate of Science
•Carrie Dove of Hull, Bachelor of Arts - Cum Laude
•Jubilee Gast of Royston, Bachelor of Science - Cum Laude
•Eleana Gravitt of Commerce, Bachelor of Science - Magna Cum Laude
•Peyton Hall of Royston, Bachelor of Science - Magna Cum Laude
•Amber Ingram of Carlton, Bachelor of Science - Magna Cum Laude
•Jamee Masters of Royston, Bachelor of Science
•Jocelyn Montanez of Athens, Bachelor of Science
•Arkedia Raines of Winterville, Master of Business Administration
•Ashley Salinas of Danielsville, Bachelor of Science
•Adrienne Shook of Carlton, Master of Science
•Tyler Smith of Colbert, Bachelor of Arts - Summa Cum Laude
•Micah Thompson of Athens, Associate of Arts
•Lorena Valdivieso of Winterville, Associate of Arts - With Distinction
•Joseph Vautour of Colbert, Associate of Arts - With Distinction
•Matthew Wells of Winterville, Associate of Arts - With Distinction
•Randall Wilbanks of Nicholson, Bachelor of Arts
•Benjamin Williams of Athens, Bachelor of Arts
