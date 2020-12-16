Piedmont College celebrated 380 fall graduates during a commencement ceremony Dec. 11 in the Johnny Mize Athletic Center.
Local graduates included:
•Brianna Coile of Colbert
•Tellis King of Nicholson
•Csherri Ritter of Colbert
•Joe Dudley of Colbert
•Benjamin Andrews of Hull
•Aderick Appling of Athens
•Rebecca Klimek of Nicholson
•Laurie Nalley of Danielsville
•Markise Daniel of Athens
•Lacey Gordon of Carlton
