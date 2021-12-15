Nearly 300 students graduated from Piedmont University this fall.
Commencement exercises were held Dec. 3 at the Johnny Mize Athletic Center & Museum on Piedmont's Demorest campus.
Local students graduating included:
•Hannah Bordon of Colbert
•Kortnie Phillips of Royston
•Madison Wilson of Bowman
•Naomi Cowart of Ila
•Peter Wright of Athens
•Christina Blanchard of Colbert
•Diane Hill of Commerce
•Timothy South of Royston
