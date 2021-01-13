The University of North Georgia awarded more than 1,000 degrees and certificates to graduates in the fall 2020 semester.
Nearly 600 of those graduates walked across the stage of the Convocation Center Dec. 5-6 in 52 mini-ceremonies created to follow social distancing guidelines and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Those students included:
•Sydney Graham of Comer graduated with Distinction with an Associate of Arts - English Education Pathway.
•Taylor Ginn of Royston graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science - Nursing.
•Taylor Mullins of Commerce graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science - Nursing.
•Taylor Abernathy of Commerce graduated with an Associate of Arts - Business Administration Pathway.
•Tammy Bumpus of Colbert graduated with an Associate of Arts - Business Administration Pathway.
•Dylan Drake of Danielsville graduated with a Bachelor of Science - Cybersecurity.
•Galileyah Rios of Commerce graduated with an Associate of Science - Psychology Pathway.
•Chandler Rogers of Commerce graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration - Management.
•Jade Yang of Commerce graduated with a Bachelor of Science - Mathematics.
