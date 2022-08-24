Several local students recently graduated from the University of North Georgia during the 2022 commencement ceremony held Aug. 5 at the Convocation Center on UNG's Dahlonega Campus.
Those earning degrees included:
•Morgan Bouwsma of Hull, graduated with a Master of Science in Human Services Delivery and Administration.
•Serenity Cowart of Hull, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology.
•Grace Gillespie of Hull, graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.
•Chloe Henderson of Commerce, graduated with an Associate of Science in Psychology Pathway.
•Jesse Kemmerer of Hull, graduated with a Master of Science in Kinesiology.
•Shelly Ledford of Commerce, graduated with a Master of Education in Early Child Education.
•Brooke Rion of Comer, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology.
