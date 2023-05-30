The University of North Georgia (UNG) awarded more than 1, 500 degrees and 26 certificates to graduates. About 1, 200 graduates participated in the spring 2023 commencement ceremonies held May 5-6 at the Convocation Center at UNG's Dahlone Campus.
Local students who graduated include:
•Mollie Addington of Nicholson graduated with a Bachelor of Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.
•Ally Alewine of Colbert graduated with an Associate of Science in Clinical Health Sciences Pathway
•Bailey Brooks of Nicholson graduated with a Master of Science in Kinesiology.
•Bronson Carey of Hull graduated With Distinction with an Associate of Science in Biology Pathway
•Marlena Garmon of Royston graduated With Distinction with an Associate of Science in General Studies Pathway
•Marshall Hanley of Danielsville graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology with Teacher Certification
•Addie Haynes of Danielsville graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Art Education
•Leah Lomas of Comer graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education
•Morgan McGarity of Winterville graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology with a Concentration in Health and Fitness
•Megan Milian of Nicholson graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology with a Concentration in Health and Fitness
•Parker Minish of Colbert graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary and Special Education
•Gabriel Pierce of Nicholson graduated With Distinction with an Associate of Science in Environmental, Earth and World Studies, and Spatial Science and Engineering Pathway
•Joseph Prescott-Reynard of Comer graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Political Science
•Sydney Prince of Comer graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Music in Music
•Tyler Rice of Commerce graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity
•Robert Rucker of Comer graduated with a Graduate Certificate in Geospatial Science and Technology
•Marissa Tash of Commerce graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Graphic Design
•Cali Weed of Commerce graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology with a Concentration in Health and Fitness
•Ashe Wilder of Athens graduated with an Associate of Science in Psychology Pathway
•Alexandria Willis of Hull graduated with a Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction
•Chloe Yuille of Royston graduated with a Master of Education in Early Childhood Education
