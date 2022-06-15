Several local students were named to the Dean’s List at Valdosta State University for the spring 2022 semester.
They included:
•Rebekah Foley of Hull
•Kristy Bryant of Danielsville
•Charles Foley of Hull
•Kimberley Rowland of Royston
•Elbert Canada of Hull
To qualify for Dean's List at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher.
