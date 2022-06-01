Georgia Southern University recently recognized its President’s List and Dean’s List students for spring 2022.
Local students on the President’s List included:
•Andrew Eunice of Commerce
•Amanda-Cate Moore of Colbert
To be eligible for the President's List, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
Those named to the Dean’s List included:
•Kirsten Barnes of Hull
•Kaelin Seagraves of Danielsville
•Nellasa Stewart of Hull
•Emma Strickland of Colbert
To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
