Piedmont University's annual Symposium was held April 12. Symposium celebrates academic achievement and has become a tradition at Piedmont. Students apply and must be accepted to participate in the event, which is held on both the Demorest and Athens campuses.
Created to encourage deeper learning experiences, the Piedmont Symposium first took place in 2019. That year, students presented 88 research projects. This year, 369 students presented 224 projects.
This year's daylong event featured topics like "Auditioning in the Digital Age," "Relationship between Coaching Philosophy and Team Success," and "The Importance Medical Interpreters in Hospital Settings."
Local participants included: Kate Trujillo-Limas, Commerce; Zoe Patton, Colbert; Abigail Seagraves, Commerce; Olivia Rice, Royston; Kaitlyn House, Nicholson; Alexis Reilly, Hull; Samantha Stoyle, Danielsville; Amelia Lester, Nicholson; Katie Huff, Carlton; James Young, Comer; Delaney Morcom, Colbert; Presley Partridge, Nicholson; Harlee Yarbrough, Comer.
