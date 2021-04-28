More than 350 students participated in the third annual Piedmont University Symposium April 14. The high-profile event embodies the Piedmont Promise "practical" pillar by providing research opportunities for students.
“The event is becoming a tradition at Piedmont and is a celebration of research, creativity, and inquiry,” said organizers. “Studies have shown that students who receive these kinds of engaged learning experiences are more resilient, persist in their education, and are nimble learners.”
Among the student presenters were:
Madison Clements of Bowman, Lydia Todd of Royston, Leslie O'Neal of Bowman, Kaitlyn House of Nicholson, Abigail Seagraves of Commerce, Iman Ollie of Winterville, Kortnie Phillips of Royston, Victoria Maxey of Hull, Tanya Fuentes of Winterville, Dana Humphrey of Athens, Stephanie Malcolm of Nicholson, Taylor Callicoatt of Nicholson, Emily Campbell of Colbert, Morgan Sisk of Danielsville and Jonah Parker of Bowman.
