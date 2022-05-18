Local students were recognized recently for their academic achievements at Emmanuel College for the spring 2022 semester.
To be named to the President’s List a student must earn a quality point average of 4.0 during any given semester as a full-time student. To be named to the Dean’s List a student must earn a quality point average of at least 3.60 as a full-time student.
On the President’s List are: Jessica Adams and Joshua Kincaid of Comer; Bryson Flint, Matthew Mills, Heather Saye and Karis Smith of Danielsville; Hannah Cary and Grayson Cobb of Royston.
On the Dean’s List are: Cody Boyd of Colbert; Samuel Hayes and Lexi Jordan of Comer; Tucker Flint of Danielsville; Bailee Breedlove and Kelsie Jones of Lavonia; Brianna Wolfe of Martin; Mollie Cary, Alyssa Evans, Aniyah Hall, Joshua Nunns, Isabella Payne, Tiarra Phillips and Micah Rowell of Royston.
