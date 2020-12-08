Emmanuel College has recognized local students for their academic achievements during the fall 2020 semester.
On the President’s List are Destiny Ferguson of Carlton; Jessica Adams of Colbert; Hannah Abernathy of Comer; Karis Brown and Eden Coile of Danielsville; Fallon Cawthon and Brianna Wolfe of Martin; Lydia Adams, Alle Cobb and Hannah Logue of Royston.
On the Dean’s List are: Cody Boyd of Colbert; Courtney Adams, Josiah Coile, Tucker Flint, Heather Saye and Samantha Stoyle of Danielsville; Cameron Brown of Hull; Hannah Cary, Mollie Cary, Aniyah Hall, Moriah Logue, Reagan McCary, Isabella Payne, Tiarra Phillips and Micah Rowell of Royston.
To be named to the President’s List, a student must earn a quality point average of 4.0 during any given semester as a full-time student. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must earn a quality point average of at least 3.60 as a full-time student.
