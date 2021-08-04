Several local students were recognized at Georgia Southern University recently for excellence in academics during the spring 2021 semester.
Those named to the President’s List for having a 4.0 grade point average over at least 12 hours for the semester included:
•Kirsten Barnes of Hull
•Erin Dempsey of Colbert
•Kaia Weaver of Winterville
Those named to the Dean’s List for having at least a 3.5 grade point average over 12 or more course hours included:
•Caleb Brown of Comer
•Andrew Eunice of Commerce
•Benjamin Page of Hull
•Joshua Pruitt of Royston
•Kaelin Seagraves of Danielsville
•Nellasa Stewart of Athens
•William Tootle of Commerce
