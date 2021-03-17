Local students recognized for making the fall 2020 President's List at Georgia Southern for earning a 4.0 grade point average were:

•Jay Acker of Hull

•Erin Dempsey of Colbert

•Amanda-Cate Moore of Colbert

•Joshua Pruitt of Royston

•Porsche Reyes of Colbert

Those recognized for making the fall Dean’s List at Georgia Southern included:

•Caleb Brown of Comer

•Andrew Eunice of Commerce

•Nancy Evans of Nicholson

•Caleb Mason of Danielsville

•Amber Sanders of Colbert

•Kaelin Seagraves of Colbert

•William Tootle of Commerce

