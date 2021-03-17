Local students recognized for making the fall 2020 President's List at Georgia Southern for earning a 4.0 grade point average were:
•Jay Acker of Hull
•Erin Dempsey of Colbert
•Amanda-Cate Moore of Colbert
•Joshua Pruitt of Royston
•Porsche Reyes of Colbert
Those recognized for making the fall Dean’s List at Georgia Southern included:
•Caleb Brown of Comer
•Andrew Eunice of Commerce
•Nancy Evans of Nicholson
•Caleb Mason of Danielsville
•Amber Sanders of Colbert
•Kaelin Seagraves of Colbert
•William Tootle of Commerce
