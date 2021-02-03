Local students named to the President’s List for the fall semester at Kennesaw State University for earning a 4.0 grade-point average include:
•Nathaniel Ledford of Danielsville
•Shrey Patel of Commerce
•Baylee Cleveland of Colbert
•Luke Yang of Commerce
Local students making the Dean’s List at Kennesaw State for earning at least a 3.5 GPA include:
•Joshua Rowland of Hull
•Kelijah Evans of Hull
•Emily Hancock of Colbert
•Tyler Spears of Hull
•Makayla Mcginnis of Hull
•Crystal Reid of Hull
