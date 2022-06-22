Kennesaw State University recently recognized local students for their academic performance during the spring semester.
Local students named to the President's List for earning a 4.0 grade-point-average include:
•Johnathon Autry of Colbert, majoring in computer game design and development
•Crystal Reid of Hull, majoring in criminal justice
•Demyus Watts of Hull, majoring in civil engineering
•Nathan Ledford of Danielsville, majoring in management
Those named to the Dean’s List for earning at least a 3.5 grade-point-average:
•Achille Djatsa of Hull, majoring in industrial engineering tech
•Luke Yang of Commerce, majoring in media and entertainment
