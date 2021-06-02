Several local students were named as Dean’s Scholars at Piedmont University for the spring 2021 semester for earning a perfect 4.0 GPA.

They were:

Carly Anglin of Comer

Naomi Cowart of Ila

Gary Harrison of Royston

Kortnie Phillips of Royston

Kate Trujillo-Limas of Commerce

Toi Watson of Comer

Morgan Williams of Colbert

DEAN’S LIST

The following local students were named to the Dean’s List for having a 3.5 to 3.99 GPA for the spring semester:

Hannah Bordon of Colbert

Emily Campbell of Colbert

Destin Croya of Comer

Victoria Maxey of Hull

Melinda Reeves of Hull

Abigail Seagraves of Commerce

Morgan Sisk of Danielsville

