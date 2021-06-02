Several local students were named as Dean’s Scholars at Piedmont University for the spring 2021 semester for earning a perfect 4.0 GPA.
They were:
Carly Anglin of Comer
Naomi Cowart of Ila
Gary Harrison of Royston
Kortnie Phillips of Royston
Kate Trujillo-Limas of Commerce
Toi Watson of Comer
Morgan Williams of Colbert
DEAN’S LIST
The following local students were named to the Dean’s List for having a 3.5 to 3.99 GPA for the spring semester:
Hannah Bordon of Colbert
Emily Campbell of Colbert
Destin Croya of Comer
Victoria Maxey of Hull
Melinda Reeves of Hull
Abigail Seagraves of Commerce
Morgan Sisk of Danielsville
