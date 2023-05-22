Local students were recently recognized for earning Dean’s Scholar designation for finishing the spring semester with a perfect 4.0 GPA.
Dean's Scholars included:
Samantha Foster of Colbert
Katie Huff of Carlton
James Young of Comer
Abigail Ledbetter of Bowman
MacKenzie Bratton of Commerce
Gladys Lampe of Danielsville
Anna Tolbert of Nicholson
Akyriyah Johnson of Winterville
Janell Bloom of Winterville
Keren Palma of Winterville
Jenna Pulliam of Winterville
Nicole Gunderson of Nicholson
Chloe Chandler of Commerce
Taylor Andrews of Royston
Carley Fitzpatrick of Danielsville
Jennifer Higgins of Bowman
Katelyn Gunderson of Nicholson
Kimberly Crawford of Royston
Those honored for being named to the Dean’s List for earning a GPA of 3.5-3.99 include:
Amelia Lester of Nicholson
Keshundra Glenn of Winterville
Sydney Petty of Hull
Toi Watson of Comer
Abigail Seagraves of Commerce
Zoe Patton of Colbert
Summer Plachinski of Athens
Samantha Stoyle of Danielsville
Eliana Burkhalter of Danielsville
Jacob Baker of Athens
Mikira Jennings of Hull
Ashley Martin of Danielsville
Jackson Mason of Colbert
Valerie Romero of Comer
Miracle Turner of Danielsville
Hallee Nash of Hull
