Local students recognized as Dean’s scholars at Piedmont University for the fall semester 2022 for earning a 4.0 GPA include:
Abigail Spencer of Commerce
Samantha Foster of Colbert
Amelia Lester of Nicholson
Sydney Petty of Hull
James Young of Comer
Debra Huff of Athens
Ashley Berryman of Hull
Destin Croya of Comer
Akyriyah Johnson of Winterville
Jackson Mason of Colbert
Janell Bloom of Winterville
Keren Palma of Winterville
Miracle Turner of Danielsville
Carley Fitzpatrick of Danielsville
Local students recognized for earning a 3.50-3.99 GPA for the fall semester included:
LaTiya Jackson of Royston
Samantha Stoyle of Danielsville
Harlee Yarbrough of Comer
Anna Tolbert of Nicholson
Delaney Morcom of Colbert
Eliana Burkhalter of Danielsville
Mikira Jennings of Hull
Rebecca McDonald of Winterville
Jenna Pulliam of Winterville
Nicole Gunderson of Nicholson
Taylor Andrews of Royston
Presley Partridge of Nicholson
Kareem Harvey of Athens
Jennifer Higgins of Bowman
Julianna Boerrigter of Colbert
Hallee Nash of Hull
