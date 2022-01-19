Local students were recognized for making the Dean’s List at the University of North Georgia.
Dean's List recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B. Students who made the Dean's List included:
•Graylon Cremeans of Comer
•Shelby Thomas of Hull
•David Coggins of Commerce
•Megan Milian of Nicholson
•Sarah Williams of Colbert
•Morgan Marr of Commerce
•Carrie Hill of Colbert
•Jubilee Say of Comer
•McKenna Coile of Danielsville
•Austin Gabriel of Winterville
•Ezekiel Ajibade of Athens
•Kranden Oliver of Royston
•Thomas Stephenson of Commerce
•Victoria Waters of Hull
•Chisom Emegwam of Athens
•Cali Weed of Commerce
•Claire Roembke of Comer
•Tamia Smith of Colbert
•Hayleigh Smallwood of Hull
•William South of Royston
•Shruti Rai of Winterville
•Marlena Garmon of Royston
•Grace Gillespie of Hull
•Shelby Cozzens of Commerce
•Abigail Rogers of Colbert
•Story South of Colbert
•Jacqueline Ocon of Nicholson
•Matthew Gaddis of Royston
•Emma Maffett of Royston
•Ashley Felock of Athens
•Kathleen Nguyen of Commerce
•Grant Miller of Danielsville
•Derek Tran of Comer
•Morgan McGarity of Winterville
•Ashlyn Hartley of Danielsville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.