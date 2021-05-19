Local students were recently named to the President’s List for earning a 4.0 grade point average for the spring 2021 semester at the University of North Georgia:
•Rachel Brown of Royston
•Savannah Butler of Ila
•Brittany Neveils of Danielsville
•Caleb Brooks of Danielsville
•Chelsea Brooks of Danielsville
•Jessica Jacobellis of Comer
•Brandon King of Colbert
•Joseph Vautour of Colbert
•Tyler Smith of Colbert
•Amber Ingram of Carlton
•Caitlyn Boyer of Commerce
•Eleana Gravitt of Commerce
•Kayla Beauchamp of Commerce
•Morgan Marr of Commerce
•Thomas Stephenson of Commerce
DEAN’S LIST
The following local students were named to the Dean's List for earning a 3.5 or better grade point average:
•Abby Mnatzaganian of Colbert
•Abigail Rogers of Colbert
•Allyson Conger of Danielsville
•Austin Hill of Commerce
•Baylee Roberts of Comer
•Brandon Highfill of Danielsville
•Breanna Watkins of Colbert
•Cali Weed of Commerce
•Caroline Beach of Colbert
•Carrie Dove of Hull
•Chelsea Yearwood of Royston
•Ethan Smith of Comer
•Gabrielle Martin of Colbert
•Grace Gillespie of Hull
•Jacob Sartain of Hull
•Jary Balderas of Colbert
•Jeremiah Norman of Colbert
•Jesse Thomas of Commerce
•Jordan Mcglamry of Commerce
•Journey Gurley of Hull
•Kaylee Ray of Danielsville
•McKenna Coile of Ila
•McKenzie Cloud of Hull
•Peyton Hall of Royston
•Sarah Jacobs of Colbert
•Shelton Deavers of Danielsville
•Tyler Rice of Commerce
•William South of Royston
