Local students were recognized recently for being named to the President’s List and President’s Honor Roll at the University of North Georgia for the fall 2021 semester.
Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor's degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade point average were named to the President's Honor Roll. Students enrolled in associate degree or dual enrollment programs who met the same level of achievement were named to the President's List.
Those recognized included:
•Caroline Barrett of Winterville on the President's List
•Jacob Bray of Colbert on the President's List
•Nicholas Cosby of Nicholson on the President's List
•Ashley Gibson of Athens on the President's List
•Gabrielle Martin of Colbert on the President's List
•Emily Schwarck of Winterville on the President's List
•Anna Bass of Bowman on the President's Honor Roll
•Rachel Brown of Royston on the President's Honor Roll
•Sarah Carter of Colbert on the President's Honor Roll
•Cody Fields of Colbert on the President's Honor Roll
•Journey Gurley of Hull on the President's Honor Roll
•William Hart of Commerce on the President's Honor Roll
•Addie Haynes of Danielsville on the President's Honor Roll
•Aidan Kimsey of Royston on the President's Honor Roll
•Harrison Kirkland of Hull on the President's Honor Roll
•Emmalee Leuthner of Nicholson on the President's Honor Roll
•Brittany Lopez of Athens on the President's Honor Roll
•Joseph Lukas of Danielsville on the President's Honor Roll
•Tiffany Maxey of Colbert on the President's Honor Roll
•Brittany Neveils of Danielsville on the President's Honor Roll
•Emily Olson of Athens on the President's Honor Roll
•Keri Pirtle of Nicholson on the President's Honor Roll
•Darby Quakenbush of Commerce on the President's Honor Roll
•Gicel Sagastume of Winterville on the President's Honor Roll
•Abbey Smith of Comer on the President's Honor Roll
•Carissa Wood of Nicholson on the President's Honor Roll
•Charlotte Roberts of Athens on the President's List
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.