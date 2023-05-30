Local students were recognized recently by University of North Georgia (UNG) President Bonita C. Jacobs for achieving a 4.0 GPA during the spring 2023 semester.
Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor's degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade point average were named to the President's Honor Roll. Students enrolled in associate degree or dual enrollment programs who met the same level of achievement were named to the President's List.
•Tristen Reese of Commerce on the President's List
•Anna Ta of Commerce on the President's List
•Kelly Still of Monroe on the President's List
•Andrea Galindo-Madera of Athens on the President's Honor Roll
•Ashley Gibson of Athens on the President's Honor Roll
•Antonia Magana of Athens on the President's Honor Roll
•Faith Vieira of Carlton on the President's Honor Roll
•John Bray of Colbert on the President's Honor Roll
•Parker Minish of Colbert on the President's Honor Roll
•Cheyenne Nicholson of Colbert on the President's Honor Roll
•Abigail Rogers of Colbert on the President's Honor Roll
•George Whittington of Colbert on the President's Honor Roll
•Anna Strickland of Colbert on the President's Honor Roll
•Leah Lomas of Commerce on the President's Honor Roll
•Ryan Lomas of Commerce on the President's Honor Roll
•Sydney Prince of Commerce on the President's Honor Roll
•Leia Brown of Commerce on the President's Honor Roll
•William Hart of Commerce on the President's Honor Roll
•Mari Kennedy of Commerce on the President's Honor Roll
•Lauren Porter of Commerce on the President's Honor Roll
•Madison Smith of Commerce on the President's Honor Roll
•Hailey Valles of Commerce on the President's Honor Roll
•Addie Haynes of Danielsville on the President's Honor Roll
•Macy McGinnis of Danielsville on the President's Honor Roll
•Michelle Perry of Hull on the President's Honor Roll
•Lane Greene of Nicholson on the President's Honor Roll
•Emmalee Leuthner of Nicholson on the President's Honor Roll
•Keri Pirtle of Nicholson on the President's Honor Roll
•Jordyn Hanley of Royston on the President's Honor Roll
•Aidan Kimsey of Royston on the President's Honor Roll
•Jacob Bowman of Winterville on the President's Honor Roll
•Morgan McGarity of Winterville on the President's Honor Roll
Those who were named to the Dean’s List for having a 3.5 grade point average carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B.
•Chisom Emegwam of Athens.
•Gustavo Sanchez of Athens
•Brittany Lopez of Athens
•Kalayjah Pate of Colbert
•Taylor Zellner of Colbert
•Jeremiah Norman of Colbert
•Caroline Beach of Colbert
•Sarah Williams of Colbert
•Raymond Nichols of Commerce
•Thomas Stephenson of Commerce
•Micah Radosavlevici of Commerce
•Marietta Martin of Commerce
•Natalie Thompson of Commerce
•Brittany Vaughn of Commerce
•Tommy Hill of Danielsville
•Kylie Schubert of Danielsville
•Haley Ellard of Danielsville
•Zandy Gallardo Gonzalez of Hull
•Katie Deitz of Nicholson
•Mccullough Erickson of Nicholson
•Ariel Osterloh of Royston
•Marlena Garmon of Royston
•Jack Todd of Winterville
•Hannah Wheeler of Winterville
