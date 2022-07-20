Several local students were named to the President’s List and Dean’s List during the spring 2022 semester at Young Harris College.
They include:
•John Ray of Danielsville Earns Dean's List Honor
•Carl Cleveland of Commerce Earns Dean's List Honor
•Alexus Turman of Royston Earns Dean's List Honor
•Jacob Varner of Commerce Earns Dean's List Honor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.