University of North Georgia (UNG) students who showed promise, demonstrated creativity, displayed excellence, served others and exceeded all expectations had their moment in the spotlight during the annual Student Honors and Awards Day this spring via Zoom.
"The Honors and Awards Day is an opportunity to acknowledge the remarkable achievements our students have earned in and outside of the classroom," said Dr. Steven Lloyd, vice provost. "This celebration also provides an opportunity to share students' feats, accomplishments, and innovations that otherwise might not be known within our campus community and beyond."
More than 238 student awards were announced via Zoom.
Local winners included:
•Abigail Rogers of Colbert was awarded the John Ingrisano Writing Award - First Place.
•Amber Ingram of Carlton was awarded the Outstanding MGED Student.
•Tyler Blaine Smith of Colbert was awarded the Outstanding SCED student.
•Sheila Ann Trinh of Commerce was awarded the AA Business Administration Excellence Award.
UNG switched to a virtual venue for health and safety reasons necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic. But intimate in-person recognitions happened across all campuses ahead of awards day.
"Last year, we didn't have time to transition the in-person event to a digital one," said Candace Lovell, administrative assistant to the assistant vice president of research and engagement. "This year, we wanted to give the students some more personal recognition."
Award-winning students had their pictures taken with Nigel the Nighthawk as they accepted their certificates.
