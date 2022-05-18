A total of 381 students graduated May 6 from Piedmont University. Undergraduate and graduate commencement ceremonies were held at the Johnny Mize Athletic Center and Museum on the Demorest campus.
Local students graduating included:
•Haley Ayers of Royston
•Lauren Calloway of Hull
•Taylor Coile of Comer
•Laura Eavenson of Colbert
•Kenneth Floyd of Royston
•Jessie Gillespie of Colbert
•G. Harrison of Royston
•Elizabeth Norris of Colbert
•Emily Oldham of Colbert
•Emily Shadrix of Colbert
•Kyyah Simon of Commerce
•Morgan Williams of Colbert
