Local students were recently named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 for the University of North Georgia.
Dean's List recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B. Dean's List honorees included:
•Kranden S. Oliver of Royston
•Chaz Michael Bridges of Commerce
•Joseph Anthony Lukas of Danielsville
•Parker Laura Minish of Colbert
•Lauren Elizabeth Porter of Commerce)
•Graylon Joseph Cremeans of Comer
•Brittany Faith Thomas of Commerce
•Sydney Taylor Prince of Comer
•Shelby Noelle Cozzens of Commerce
•William Elijah South of Royston
•Rachel Kelley Brown of Royston
•Devon Edward John Smith of Colbert
•Gabrielle Amanda Martin of Colbert
•Hayleigh Michelle Smallwood of Hull
•Jubilee Say of Comer
•Aidan Micah Kimsey of Royston
•Tommy Skylar Hill of Danielsville
•Ansley Paige Tootle of Commerce
•Tyler Scott Rice of Commerce
•Taylor Morgan Zellner of Colbert
•Jesse Andy Thomas of Commerce
•Jacob Reeves Bray of Colbert
•Tamia A. Smith of Colbert
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.