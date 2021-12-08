The Piedmont University Singers gave their first public performance in nearly two years on Nov. 11 at the Chapel on the Demorest campus.
Madison County’s Lydia Todd was among nearly 40 students selected for participation.
Piedmont President James F. Mellichamp established the Piedmont Singers 33 years ago to serve as ambassadors to Congregational churches throughout the United States. Through the years, the ensemble has grown in both size and quality.
Since the group was formed, it has performed in 26 states, Washington, D.C., Canada, England, and Wales. It was invited to perform at the Georgia Music Educators Association conference in 2000 and 2005, and it has been invited to perform again in 2022.
For the Nov. 11 performance, the Piedmont Singers performed pieces representing a wide variety of musical styles, from the Renaissance to the present, including works in Latin, Czech, and Swedish, as well as English.
The highlight of the concert was Trinity Te Deum, which featured the choir with the organ, harp, percussion, and brass.
"The program also included a piece during which the audience was encouraged to sing along with the choir. This performance was a celebration of being able to sing together once again and to sing for the public," said Associate Dean of the School of Fine Arts Dr. Wallace Hinson, who conducts the Piedmont University Singers.
