As last term, this annual Madison Area Resource Team (M.A.R.T) back-to-school event will not include the in-person rally due to the covid pandemic. The school supplies will again be delivered to the schools for students to get in August.
Donated school supplies may be dropped off at the Madison County Library or the Extension Service. Monetary donations may also be dropped off or mailed to M.A.R.T., P.O. Box 1034, Danielsville, GA 30633 (Checks made payable to M.A.R.T.).
Collection dates for supplies begins now and ends July 27.
“Thank you for your help!” organizers said.
