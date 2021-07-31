The Madison Area Resource Team (M.A.R.T.) “Back-to-School Supply Drive” is still being held.
“M.A.R.T. is sorry for all the confusion about this,” organizers said. “Although we will not have the Rally in person, all of our wonderful community individuals, churches, clubs, businesses, etc. have still given their donations, and all of the supplies will be given to the schools Monday-Wednesday. If you have counted on the M.A.R.T. Back-to-School Rally for your students' supplies, please know they will be at your schools. Your school counselor will have them to distribute to students. M.A.R.T. is grateful for the support given by our community to make this endeavor a successful one every year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.