Madison County SkillsUSA students competed at the SkillsUSA Construction Competitions in Atlanta Feb. 24-26, with the construction teamworks team earning second place.
The team included Whit Barrett, Luke Howell, Dawson Kinder and Rufino Ramirez-Childs. The team had to frame a structure, install electrical and plumbing systems within the structure and construct brick siding. Students had two work days to build the structure and were judged by construction industry professionals. This is the first time MCHS has ever placed in this event. Honorable mention goes to MCHS’s other student competitors: David Sanchez in electrical construction wiring (top 10), Michael Bales in carpentry, and Jacob Torres in cabinetry (top 10).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.