The Madison County High School FFA underclassmen student spotlight member for the month of March is Audrey Brown. And the Madison County High School FFA upperclassmen student spotlight member for the month of March is Kaylee Brown.
“Both Audrey and Kaylee were extremely helpful and productive at this year’s Madison County Agricultural Fair,” teachers said.
Audrey is in the ninth grade, and she joined the FFA in sixth grade. She has competed in the livestock evaluation, floral design, and creed speaking career development events.
Audrey’s teachers said she is “a hard working, charismatic young lady who is always smiling and ready to lend a helping hand at livestock shows and FFA events.
“Her dedication towards her beef production SAE is something to be admired, and her work ethic shines through when she steps foot into the show ring,” one teacher said. “I have enjoyed watching Audrey grow into a polished and confident young lady!”
For Audrey’s supervised agricultural experience, she is dealing with beef production and showing beef cattle. Audrey is also involved in cheerleading.
Kaylee is in the eleventh grade, and she joined the FFA in tenth grade. She has competed in the Floral Design Career Development Event.
“Kaylee is an exceptional student who is very creative and incredibly smart,” Kaylee’s teachers said. “Kaylee shows tremendous passion for ideas related to the arts and design. Kaylee is a model student who will excel in whatever she does, because of her determination and ambition to succeed.”
For Kaylee’s Supervised Agricultural Experience, she is doing floral design entrepreneurship and beef production. Kaylee is a MCHS cheerleader and on the FCA leadership team.
“Both Audrey and Kaylee encourage others to get involved in FFA, for it will change their lives for the better,” teachers said.
