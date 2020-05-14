Madison County FFA members may not be traveling to Macon this year for the annual State FFA Convention, but competition and recognition will continue.
The Georgia FFA Convention will be held virtually at georgiaffa.org on May 28-29 with sessions at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day and a 4 p.m. concluding session on the 29.
Senior Chase West will be honored as a scholarship recipient in the 10 a.m. session on Thursday, May 28. MCHS graduate and current State FFA Vice-President Kylie Whitworth will co-chair the 2 p.m. session on Thursday where Chase West, Daniel Highfill, Erin Temple, and Matthew Parker will receive the State FFA Degree for achieving more than 300 SAE hours, 25 community service hours, and participating in five different FFA activities above the chapter level.
The session will conclude with the naming of the Stars Over Georgia in which Chase West will represent us as the North Region Star Farmer. The 10 a.m. session on Friday, May 29 will usher in the announcement of proficiency awards. Finalists for Madison County include Brooke Fleming in swine production, Chase West in goat production, Cory Yarbrough in diversified livestock production, and Nick Moss in agricultural mechanics design and fabrication. The 4 p.m. session will include reflections by Kylie Whitworth and her state officer teammates.
“We hope you will tune in and celebrate these students' accomplishments!” FFA leaders said.
